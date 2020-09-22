NuCana’s (NCNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCNA. Cowen restated an average rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.03. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NuCana by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NuCana by 2,256.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 742,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.