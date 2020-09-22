NuCana’s (NCNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCNA. Cowen restated an average rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.30.
NCNA stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.03. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
