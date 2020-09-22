NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

