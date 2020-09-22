NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0286 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1,563.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

