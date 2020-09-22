NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.83.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. NorthWestern’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.