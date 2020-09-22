Northland Securities Raises BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $35.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Northland Securities from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $844.85 million, a PE ratio of -82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,378.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,463 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

