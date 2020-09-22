Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.50 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.41 ($8.72).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA traded down €0.81 ($0.95) on Tuesday, reaching €7.79 ($9.16). The company had a trading volume of 9,517,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.57 and a 200-day moving average of €8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.