Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.50 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.41 ($8.72).

LHA traded down €0.81 ($0.95) on Tuesday, reaching €7.79 ($9.16). The company had a trading volume of 9,517,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.57 and a 200-day moving average of €8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.