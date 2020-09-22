Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Noble Energy stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.62. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $25.08.
Noble Energy Company Profile
