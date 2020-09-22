Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Noble Energy stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.62. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.