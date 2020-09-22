NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
NGM stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.95.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
