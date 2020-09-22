NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NGM stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

