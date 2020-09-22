NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $297.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $289.00 to $297.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.94.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.68. 7,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $299.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average of $252.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy shares are going to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

