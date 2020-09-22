Newton Hits 1-Day Volume of $710,399.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Newton has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $710,399.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00230750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.01400077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00181798 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

