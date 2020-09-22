Neutron (NTRN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market cap of $122,306.92 and $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000423 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

