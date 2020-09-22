Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.80. Neurometrix shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 3,744 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.
Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 54.20% and a negative return on equity of 112.60%.
Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
