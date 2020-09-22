Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.80. Neurometrix shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 3,744 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 54.20% and a negative return on equity of 112.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.97% of Neurometrix worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

