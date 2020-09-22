Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 26,652 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

