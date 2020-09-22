Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 11,073 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after buying an additional 1,272,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517,578 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,788 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

