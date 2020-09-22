Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair stock opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.88.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total transaction of $297,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,695 shares of company stock valued at $74,816,427. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

