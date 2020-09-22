Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $20.13 Million in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,659,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511,373 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,719 shares during the period.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of CZR opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.