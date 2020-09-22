Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $17.65 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,976,000 after buying an additional 878,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,220,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

