Neo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $992.46 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $992.46 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $19.15 or 0.00182313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinBene, BCEX and TDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00232659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.01400611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Ovis, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinsuper, BigONE, CoinBene, Coinrail, Tidebit, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bibox, Liquid, LBank, HitBTC, CoinEx, BCEX, ZB.COM, Exrates, BitForex, BitMart, Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX, Gate.io, COSS, TDAX, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Bittrex, Allcoin, Bitinka, Bitbns, Livecoin, OKEx, Switcheo Network and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

