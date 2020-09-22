Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $44,415.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 108.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 145.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 40,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

