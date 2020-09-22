Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $44,415.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.77.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
