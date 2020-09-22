Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 2,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $39,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $122,839.15.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 108.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 145.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 40,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

