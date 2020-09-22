Nebulas Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, Neraex and Allcoin. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.22 million and $1.93 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.04389625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009544 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,444,023 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Neraex, BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

