Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.80. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

