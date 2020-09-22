NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.66. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 4,485,531 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 537.97% and a negative net margin of 771.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoVibronix Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

