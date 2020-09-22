Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.38. Nanotech Security shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 20,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

About Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.

