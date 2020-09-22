Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Naikun Wind Energy Group shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 15,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77.

Naikun Wind Energy Group Company Profile (CVE:NKW)

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Naikun Wind Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naikun Wind Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.