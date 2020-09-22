Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.90

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 1435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,646.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,658 shares of company stock worth $1,155,066. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 139,039 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

