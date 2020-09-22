Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €241.15 ($283.71).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

