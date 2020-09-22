Multi-collateral DAI Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.04389625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009544 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

