Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.48. Mountain Province Diamonds shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 11,837 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

