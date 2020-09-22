Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $242.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00868295 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

