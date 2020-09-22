Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,329. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $537.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

