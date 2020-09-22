Mohawk Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

MHK stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

