Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after buying an additional 989,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after purchasing an additional 794,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 548,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 456,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

