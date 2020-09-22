Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,836 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Dover worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 26.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

