Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 630 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.35% of Lendingtree worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lendingtree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 25.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

In related news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $299.54 on Tuesday. Lendingtree Inc has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $392.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.40 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.55.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.