Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,375 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after buying an additional 1,432,078 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after buying an additional 282,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after buying an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

