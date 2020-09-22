Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,213 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

NYSE:PXD opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

