Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,413 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 60.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 532.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

NYSE BXP opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

