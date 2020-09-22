Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.21. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

