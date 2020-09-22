Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

NYSE CE opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

