Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,784 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of IDEX worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,557 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,971,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,300,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IDEX by 24.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,944,000 after acquiring an additional 372,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $178.25 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $188.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

