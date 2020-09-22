Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,717 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,264,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

GPC stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

