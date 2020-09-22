Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 14,606 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Masco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.97.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

