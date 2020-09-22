Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.45. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.