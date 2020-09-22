Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.13 Million Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 55.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 21.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $137.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.29.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,317. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

