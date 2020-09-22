Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.91 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Nucor worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

