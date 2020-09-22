Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,016 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vistra Energy worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,659,000 after purchasing an additional 596,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

