Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.58 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 126.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Regions Financial by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

