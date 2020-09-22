Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 217,219 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 204,650 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

