Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.